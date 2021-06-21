Business Reporter: How AIoT and conversational AI takes artificial intelligence two steps further
The importance of integrated platforms to AI’s transformative successLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two videos have been published on Business Reporter by US-based IT technology services company Virtusa. The two interviewees Senthilkumar Ravindran, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital & Cloud Transformation, EMEA and Sanjeev Gulati, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital, Americas explain what AI and its two strands AIoT – the application of artificial intelligence to digital data collection in the physical space – and conversational AI can do for businesses.
When used in combination with data collected by sensors in various settings, AI can enable deployments in areas as diverse as banking and finance, healthcare and life sciences.
Implementing and operating available low-code and no-code AI solutions can be child’s play, provided the company uses a state-of-the art platform that enables end-to-end automation without requiring advanced coding kills.
With the help of AI, inflexible and formerly un-automatable processes can be automated as well, and if applied to the cloud, unstructured data – such as conversations – can also be captured, and, more importantly, analysed to get actionable insights.
Conversational AI is a huge step up from chatbots, and although it still misses the facial expression and the body language aspects of human communication, it is capable of enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty by drastically increasing time-to-resolution in contact centres, while being easily scalable to accommodate spikes in demand.
Virtusa can help identify the AI platform which is ideal for a business’s digital transformation goals and can seamlessly integrate its various AI projects into complex systems at an optimum cost.
To see the videos, go to https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/05/27/ai-enhancing-the-future-of-digital-transformation/
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Virtusa ••
Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Life Sciences, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.
Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.
www.virtusa.com
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here