G MASON GROUP ANNOUNCES PETWEAR COLLECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR
We are very pleased to add Champion to our growing list of exciting brands. Now pets, and the owners who love them, can both be champions.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet product manufacturer G Mason Group is teaming up with Champion® Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, to produce a line of pet clothing and accessories through a licensing agreement.
— Gregory Jemal, CEO G Mason Group
The collection will include an assortment of wearables, including T-shirts, packable jackets, hats and fleece hoodies with the iconic Champion C-logo, along with branded neoprene collars, leashes, pet socks and backpack carriers.
“We are very pleased to add Champion to our growing list of exciting brands,” says Gregory Jemal, CEO, G Mason Group. “Now pets, and the owners who love them, can both be champions.”
Available to shop starting June 28, 2021, the new collection ranges from $14.99 to $69.99 and can be found at Petco, Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a complete partner in pet health and wellness
About G Mason Group:
G Mason Group is a leading marketer, designer, and manufacturer of branded and private label pet accessories. Envisioned with the premise of treating our pets like family, the company strives to collaborate with best of breed brands looking to grow their presence in the pet category. With headquarters in New York City, the company is a global infrastructure with partner satellite offices overseas.
About Champion®:
Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of HanesBrands. (NYSE:HBI).
####
CONTACT:
G Mason Group
Gregory Jemal
212-244-1403
GJemal@GmasonGroup.com
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here