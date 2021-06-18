Past and Present Eastern Hancock High School Students Inspire Future Leaders
Eastern Hancock High School’s Royal Leadership Academy Celebrates Eleven Years of Leadership with Class ReunionGREENFIELD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern Hancock High School students and alumni come together on Saturday, June 19 to celebrate over ten years of The Royal Leadership Academy, a high school elective created and taught by a beloved teacher, Debbie Grass. Created in 2010, the class teaches students valuable leadership skills they can use in their future workplaces.
Throughout the course, Debbie Grass introduces her students to the world of business, personal finance and leadership. As a current student, Lili Hunt said, “She gives us real-life lessons and I know that if I ever needed anything I could ask her for help.”
The foundation for the class was built on John C. Maxwell’s famous book, “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership.” Grass uses Maxwell’s Laws to teach her students the most important traits of exceptional leaders and to empower them to take leadership roles to change an aspect of their school or community. Every year, students take part in or design community service projects. A few of the previous student leader-led projects include opening a student supply and bookstore, improving school policy and being of service to the community.
This year’s leadership class took on a bigger change. Students Mia Griesmeyer and Cam Wise created a philanthropic alumni event to establish and connect the network of over 200 graduated leaders. The Royal Leadership Academy Alumni Event has an expected turnout of over 150 people and has raised over $10,000 to date. Those in attendance will hear from several speakers on leadership topics and can participate in a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will be used to empower the next class of leaders to support and make their own changes for the school and community.
“Debbie Grass is no ordinary teacher. She has and continues to inspire multiple generations of students and transform them into leaders,” states Austin Lee, ambassador for the original 2010 RLA class. “The amount of money raised and interest in the event is a testament to how great a teacher Mrs. Grass really is. She transforms students in the classroom to make an impact in the community.”
