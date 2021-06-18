Istikana, Arabic Independent Cinema Streaming App, now available on Foxxum App Store

Istikana Foxxum App Screenshot Istikana Logo

Istikana, Arabic Indie Cinema App, now available on Tornado, Toshiba, Daiko, Profilo, Medion, Hisense, Sharp and Blaupunkt Smart TVs

"We are committed to showcasing the best independent Arabic video content to our subscribers and helping Arab filmmakers expand their audiences globally".” — Tareq Abu-Lughod, Istikana CEO

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Users of Istikana, a leading video-on-demand service from the Arab World, has released its Smart TV application on the Foxxum App Store. Istikana has a unique Arabic library of over 7 thousand hours of independent films, documentaries, short films, classics, and more. The new Istikana Smart TV app will allow for a convenient and unique viewing experience for its subscribers directly on their televisions.

Tareq Abu-Lughod, Istikana CEO, said, "our partnership with Foxxum is important to us since it provides our content to a wider customer-base in a form that is convenient to them. We are committed to showcasing the best independent Arabic video content to our subscribers and helping Arab filmmakers expand their audiences globally".

“Through our cooperation with Istikana, we are bringing a large library of unique independent Arabic content through our well established globally available platform in the region and to Arabic speaking viewers around the world”, says Ronny Lutzi, Foxxum CEO

The Istikana streaming app is available on select El Araby devices with the Foxxum App Store, such as Tornado and Toshiba and on a variety of other smart TV brands such as Daiko, Profilo in the MENA region and internationally Medion, Hisense, Sharp and Blaupunkt among others.

To use Istikana users can enjoy the app by searching for Istikana on the device’s app store.

About Istikana

Istikana is a Subscription Video On Demand Platform that brings the best Arabic independent cinema to the world. The platform showcases never-seen before independent films, documentaries, short films, hard to find classics, and more. Istikana is available on the web, mobile web, mobile devices, and Smart TVs. To learn more visit: https://www.istikana.com

About Foxxum

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation and commercial marketing for innovative smart TV solutions and works closely with leading companies from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Foxxum offers innovative smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design, while providing its clients with highly tailored solutions in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. More info: https://www.foxxum.com.



Press Contact

press@istikana.com