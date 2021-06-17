State disciplines health care providers-R21-14

For immediate release: June 17, 2021 (21-153)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Clark County

In April 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of conditions for substance use disorder professional trainee Carl Albert Robinson (CG60881922).

Franklin County

In May 2021 the Pharmacy Commission modified an agreed order against pharmacist Serina Lynn Ferrer (PH60172317). Ferrer must continue complying with a substance abuse monitoring program, and sign a release allowing the program to provide the commission with records and reports pertaining to her participation and compliance with the program.

King County

In May 2021 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor John Babich (CH00002224) with unprofessional conduct. Babich allegedly failed to provide a response in a timely manner to a health care investigator regarding five complaints made against him alleging unprofessional conduct.

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Sadie Bylsma Betito (AP60879599, RN60879598) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 Betito surrendered her California registered nurse license, public health nurse certificate, nurse practitioner certificate, nurse practitioner certificate, nurse practitioner furnishing certificate, and clinical nurse specialist certificate to the California Board of Registered Nursing after Betito allegedly failed to document patient care and the justification for prescriptions, and failed to follow up on lab results.

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the application of substance use disorder professional Michael Alan Mitchell-Preston (CO61146724) and placed his license on probation for at least three years. Mitchell-Preston was found guilty of fourth-degree assault in 2003 and possession of dangerous weapons in 2005; convicted of possession of a dangerous weapon in 2007; first-degree theft in 2010; first-degree rendering criminal assistance in 2010; second-degree vehicle prowling in 2012; possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle in 2012; obstructing a public servant and possession of auto theft tools in 2013; reckless driving in 2013; first-degree theft in 2017; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine in 2017.

In May 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the license of certified nursing assistant Peter W. Eng (NC60116761).

Mason County

In May 2021 the Home Care Aide Program charged home care aide Tracy Ree Pasic (HM60752843) with unprofessional conduct. Pasic allegedly worked under the influence of alcohol while caring for a patient at an in-home services agency. Charges state that Pasic admitted to alcohol use, enrolled and participated in an alcohol abuse treatment program.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation for licensed practical nurse Keziah N. Kimbowa (LP60726782).

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Laura Marie Smith (RN00101348) with unprofessional conduct. Smith received a number of checks addressed to her from her father and negotiated the checks lawfully. Smith allegedly unlawfully amended and re-negotiated some of the checks without her father’s permission and with the intent to permanently deprive him of the use and benefit of those funds.

In May 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for marriage and family therapist and mental health counselor Bryce Robert Wilson (LF60206020, LH00010388).

Snohomish County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program ended probation for certified nursing assistant Khaddy F. Janneh (NC60143356).