Titan, the Digital Workplace for Microsoft Teams appoints Chief Revenue Officer for Americas.

Rapidly growing Add-in for Microsoft365 and Teams is aiming to grow its reseller base in North and Latin America.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TFW Labs, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Pearson to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. The company has been growing rapidly by helping Office365 customers to increase Team’s adoption.

“Titan allows M365 customers to utilize SharePoint within Teams without having to spend a fortune on customization. Microsoft Teams has become the market leader in the workplace communication having over 150 million daily active users. Titan Lights Up Office365 and adds more power to Teams.”, said Ashish Kamotra, founder and CEO at TFW Labs, Inc.

Ashish added, “We are very excited to have Scott lead Titan sales channels in the Americas. Scott is a skilled strategist who understands how to build a sales network. He is a capable leader with a track record of building diverse, high-performing teams.

“I am excited to be a part of a company that is so focused on partner success and producing an unrivalled SAAS solution inside the TEAMS ecosystem,” Scott stated. “I am equally thrilled with the company I am joining and their dedication to customer success. Titan provides a suitable solution for managing hybrid work cultures utilizing Microsoft Teams, which we view as a huge opportunity globally”, he added.

Prior to joining TFW Labs, Scott worked with Magna5, Verizon Partner Solutions, and Williams Communications, where he oversaw successful channel, product development, and business development operations. Scott recognized early in his career, the value of a partnerships contribution to growth at scale and is focused on building a world-class partner organization in the Americas.



What problems does Titan solve:

The majority of M365 customers are struggling to fully utilize M365. To successfully roll out these collaborative features, customers not only have to spend a lot for customization and training, but they also have to invest in SharePoint and other technical skills for ongoing maintenance and support. As a result, M365 adoption is frequently lower than anticipated. Titan has streamlined M365's key collaboration features, allowing them to be deployed rapidly without any additional customization or training. Titan offers Intranet, Documents management, Project management, Task management, Attendance, Timesheets & Guest user portals.

About TFW Labs, Inc.

Titan is the flagship product of TFW Labs having corporate headquarter in the USA. TFW has its wholly-owned subsidiary named Adapt Software India Pvt. Ltd. in India. Titan is a modern digital workplace for Office365 and SharePoint. Titan has a unique capability that allows large corporations to set up independent digital workplace and Intranets for their subsidiary companies on a single Office365 tenant with the ease of administration and governance. For more details about TITAN, please visit www.titan4work.com