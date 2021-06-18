St. Johnsbury/ DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402819
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/17/2021 at approximately 2335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3326 Scott Highway, Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Michael Glynn
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police was
contacted about a suspicious vehicle parked in a pull off. The operator, later
identified as Glynn, was reportedly unconscious and the vehicle's engine was
revving. Glynn underwent standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently
arrested for suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/5/2021 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.