St. Johnsbury/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402819

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/17/2021 at approximately 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3326 Scott Highway, Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Michael Glynn                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police was

contacted about a suspicious vehicle parked in a pull off.  The operator, later

identified as Glynn, was reportedly unconscious and the vehicle's engine was

revving.  Glynn underwent standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently

arrested for suspicion of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/5/2021 at 0800           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury/ DUI Refusal

