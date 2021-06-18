​I-476 Restricted for Sealing Operations in Montgomery, Delaware counties

King of Prussia, PA – Left lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 476 in both directions between the Interstate 76 and Route 3 interchanges in Lower Merion, Montgomery County and Radnor, Haverford, and Marple townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, June 20, for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closures will take place Sundays through Fridays the following morning, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, through July 2.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

