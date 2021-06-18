Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Drake Center For Veterinary Care Launches Revolutionary New Website

The Staff of The Drake Center For Veterinary Care

Dr. Drake sets a new industry standard with this chic, high-performing website

Having worked alongside my GeniusVets co-founders Harley Orion and David Hall...I knew that a website needs to be both high-performing and offer a great user experience, and I think we’ve found it ...”
— Dr. Michele Drake
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The employees of The Drake Center For Veterinary Care in Encinitas, CA, have long talked about what they call “The Drake Difference”—it’s a feeling, they say, that you get right when you walk in the door. And as the practice has been named the #1 veterinary practice in San Diego eight years in a row, and their website TheDrakeCenter.com has consistently been the top veterinary hospital in Encinitas, and top-performing independently owned veterinary website in the United States; there does seem to be something to that phrase. However, even industry-leading websites need to be updated from time to time. So, The Drake Center turned to GeniusVets, the top-performing website development company serving the veterinary industry, to reimagine the ultimate pet care information resource, and set a new standard for veterinary websites.

“I see a lot of veterinarians dismiss the value of a cutting edge website and, on the other end of the spectrum, those that believe you can launch a pretty website and be done,” said Dr. Drake. “Having worked alongside my GeniusVets co-founders Harley Orion and David Hall for years now, I knew that a website needs to be both high-performing and offer a great user experience, and I think we’ve found it with our latest iteration.”

GeniusVets Co-Founder and Chief Strategist David Hall says this is just one more step in the direction of The Drake Center having the best veterinary website in the business. “We have to make sure the website is performing well online on top of looking aesthetically pleasing, as we want to make sure the pet owners we serve are getting the critical pet care information they need,” said Hall.

To check out The Drake Center For Veterinary Care’s new website, go here: https://www.thedrakecenter.com/.

About GeniusVets
GeniusVets is the premier platform that connects pet parents with quality veterinarians and proven pet care advice from DVMs. The mission of GeniusVets is to create better pet health by educating and uniting pet owners and veterinarians. For more information about GeniusVets, visit geniusvets.com.

