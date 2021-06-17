Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court broadens retroactivity of punishment-reduction laws

Working on the presumption that the “Legislature intends for ameliorative enactments to apply as broadly as is constitutionally permissible,” the Supreme Court in People v. Esquivel today expands the number of convicted defendants who can take advantage of new statutes that reduce prison terms and that apply retroactively to non-final judgments.

