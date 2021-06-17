Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I 91 NB Exit 20 on ramp -Waterford

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

We are asking motorist traveling I 91 Nb to  avoid using the on ramp at exit 20 until further notice as we have an active incident.  Updates will be given as soon as we can.  It's unknown how long this incident will occur.  

 

Thank you for your assistance in this matter

Regards

VSP St Johnsbury 

