From Hamptons to New York City, Top-Selling Real Estate Expert Lisa Maysonet Tops $1 Billion in Sales
Sotheby’s Broker Lisa Maysonet Closes Astounding Deals in Midst of Challenging Market from Hamptons to New York CityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During one of the most challenging times in history, top-selling real estate broker Lisa Maysonet has successfully met client expectations with unprecedented contract signings. The Sotheby’s expert took up the market challenges in the midst of the pandemic and managed to put numerous deals into contract all over the East End.
“Simply put, I know the market. I know the neighborhood. I know the people. I know the product. I know the process period. “You cannot buy the knowledge that I have in all areas,” proudly states Maysonet. “It is crucial because you know if you are in the wrong hands just one thing can mess up a contract and you will not close. It's very specific.”
With 40 years of triumphant selling Manhattan’s top properties, Maysonet has now proven she is also one of the most powerful negotiators in the Hamptons market. Group Maysonet at Sotheby’s International Realty is considered simply one of the best in the industry.
“There's a lot of change going on. The rules are changing, the tax structures are changing, and you really need to navigate with someone who is trustworthy and who puts the client first.”
With over $1 billion in sales Maysonet is looking forward to a prosperous second half of 2021. Her portfolio of properties has grown as immensely as her stellar reputation with clients who often refer her out to other buyers and sellers. In addition, she most recently started working on historic properties in the Hamptons, as well as such places as Harlem.
“I’m bringing my deep love of real estate and global expertise with me,” says Maysonet, who started her career in real estate at Walters & Samuels when she was just a teenager.
For decades Maysonet has been a key marketing advisor to the world’s top developers, influencing the layouts of and exclusively marketing over a dozen well-known new developments and conversions, such as Park South Lofts.
In 2015, Lisa, alongside her husband and partner Gary Kabol, successfully negotiated the WeWork deal at 88 University Place for $70 million.
“I’ve worked with real estate professionals, architects and developers in markets like Hong Kong, Russia, Canada and Israel,” she says. “I study the product, the finishes, the layouts, the development, how they do things, and bring that knowledge, expertise and passion to the homes I sell to my clients.”
Her new Hamptons office compliments her established Madison Avenue business, where she has handled transactions along the city’s best-known Park and Fifth Avenue addresses.
Maysonet’s outstanding real estate track record has earned her coverage in The New York Times, New York Post, People, CNN/Money, Forbes.com, Manhattan Living, NY Observer, The Real Deal, NY Living, Fox 5, Discovery Channel, WB 11 and Germany’s Proseiban.
She is also a member of the Real Estate Board of New York, Long Island Board of Realtors, Associated Builders & Owners Association, Professional Women in Construction, Association of Real Estate Women, Parents League of NY, Covenant House for Homeless Teens, Children’s Aid Society, and Spirituality for Kids. She also volunteers at God’s Love We Deliver.
“I started in this business in the 1970s and I’ve never stopped expanding,” she says. “I successfully navigated through a myriad of markets, credit crises, 9/11, and 19.5 percent interest rates. Through it all, I never stopped. It’s because I work hard for my clients. I work hard. Period.”
