Microbe Formulas Leadership Team Adjustment

Founding Doctor Is Now CEO at Idaho-Based Health Company

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, an Idaho-based health company, has adjusted their leadership team. Ryan Riley, former CEO, has moved into the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) role, while co-founder Dr. Todd Watts has moved into the CEO role.

While Microbe was established in 2017, Riley joined the co-founding doctors as CEO in March 2018. The doctors approached him three years ago to help them build the infrastructure for their existing business.

Regarding the change, Riley says, “As the company has continued to evolve, I have seen opportunities for technology development to better serve our customers. My passion for technology and knowing I could make a meaningful impact there led me to propose this change.”

He adds, “The leadership team was surprised! But it was a logical and strategic transition that has only magnified our overall company goals.”

On the day of the transition, Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of Microbe, said, “I am proud of who Ryan is, what he has done, and what he will continue to do. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him. For him to recognize this need and choose this role change on his own shows his big heart and amazing character.”

Along with his role as an owner and founding doctor, Dr. Todd has acted as co-CEO since January 2021 and assumed the CEO role in April. This made for a seamless transition for the leadership team and company as a whole.

Dr. Todd explains, “I started this company alongside Dr. Jay with the goal of changing lives with all-natural products, just as I’ve experienced with my own personal health. Since day one, I have strived to be a hands-on owner and founder, and now as CEO I am even more involved in the day-to-day operations. I feel honored to lead and work alongside such an impressive group of people.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.