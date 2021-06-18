Karen Michelle and Artists for Trauma Announce In-Person October Event
The Love Your Body Event includes Fashion Show and Charitable Art AuctionLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Karen Michelle and Artists for Trauma (AFT) present The Love Your Body Event. This in-person event will begin at 11:00 am on Sunday, October 3rd at the beautiful Luxe Hotel Sunset. The annual all-inclusive Red Carpet, Fashion Show, and Shopping Extravaganza showcases fashion designers from all over the country, artists, and musicians. A new addition for 2021 is the Artists in the Garden Art Auction with proceeds benefiting the new Artist’s for Trauma’s “Artists Retreat” at The Risk Rock Studios in Thousand Oaks. Collaborating with Kelly “Risk” Graval, this signature brick and mortar art studio is for adaptive artists recovering from life altering traumas.
The Love Your Body Event, created by Karen Michelle, is about self-esteem and empowerment of women and girls of all ages, shapes, and backgrounds. Artist for Trauma (AFT) was founded by Laura Sharpe and inspired by her personal journey to recovery in which she connected with the world of art as a source of healing from her near-mortal wounds. Together Karen Michelle and Laura Sharpe are leading the way in all-inclusive, female empowered events.
A special part of the day will be the presentation of the Karen Michelle Humanitarian Heart Award. The 2021 recipient will be Face Forward International CEO/Founder Deborah Alessi. Deborah Alessi works tirelessly to help survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and cruel acts. Face Forward allows these survivors to have access to important surgical care and emotional counseling free of charge.
Some past sponsors of The LYB Event include Charlotte Tilbury, CoCo Taps and Fabuplus. Current sponsors include My/Mochi Ice Cream, The Knot, The Melody Trice Show, and Nashville’s 3rd Eye High, Destiny Candle, and many others. In addition, The LYB Event will include non-profits such as Time2Heal, The Ovarian Cancer Circle, Builder Bees, and more.
The LYB Event https://lybevents.com/
