The Local Vapor Opens New Location in Doylestown, PA

The Local Vapor has announced its move to 812 North Easton Road, Unit 7-2, after a temporary closure of its Doylestown Borough location.

The vaping retailer, which boasts one of the widest and most diverse inventories of CBD products in Bucks County, will reopen in Doylestown on June 19.

Like most small businesses, we faced some unexpected challenges in the wake of COVID-19, but we’re excited to serve our Bucks County customers once again.” — Ken Cala, Co-Owner and Executive Director, The Local Vapor