The Local Vapor Opens New Location in Doylestown, PA
The vaping retailer, which boasts one of the widest and most diverse inventories of CBD products in Bucks County, will reopen in Doylestown on June 19.
Like most small businesses, we faced some unexpected challenges in the wake of COVID-19, but we’re excited to serve our Bucks County customers once again.”DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Local Vapor, Bucks County’s leading retailer of premium e-liquids, vaping devices, and CBD products since 2014, recently announced its move to 812 North Easton Road, Unit 7-2, after a temporary closure of its Doylestown Borough location.
— Ken Cala, Co-Owner and Executive Director, The Local Vapor
“It’s great to be opening our doors in Doylestown again,” said Ken Cala, Co-Owner and Executive Director of The Local Vapor. “Like most small businesses, we faced some unexpected challenges in the wake of COVID-19, but we’re excited to serve our Bucks County customers once again.”
The new location will open on Saturday, June 19, and will carry the store’s full menu of vaping devices, e-liquids, and salts, as well as CBD products such as edibles and topicals, tinctures, and hemp flower. The Doylestown store will join the Ambler location in providing both products and services aimed at elevating the level of customer satisfaction in the vaping industry.
“We really strive to be more than just cashiers,” Cala added. “We are experts — we understand the products inside and out. Above all, we understand that people come to us because of top-quality experience, which goes beyond product knowledge to the relationships we create with customers old and new.”
About The Local Vapor
The Local Vapor is a locally-owned, community-minded vapor shop offering only the highest quality vaping devices and liquids, eCigarettes, CBD vape oils and non-vapor CBD products. It is widely regarded as the best vapor shop for conscious consumers in Bucks County and the Greater Philadelphia area. Founded in 2014, The Local Vapor seeks to promote safe vaping practices, provide expert product knowledge, and encourage alternatives to smoking. More information is available at www.thelocalvapor.com.
