NAI LEGACY TO MANAGE THE INTERCHANGE OFFICES
NAI Legacy, a full-service commercial real estate firms assumes property management role at The Interchange Offices in Roseville.BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy is pleased to be awarded the property management contract for The Interchange Offices located at 2335 West Highway 36 in Roseville, MN. The Interchange campus was recently purchased by North Carolina Ave Holdings and is comprised of three office buildings totaling 126,260 square feet. The property is 82% occupied with a tenant roster that includes; Assured Partners, Midwest Radiology, Regus and Dunn Brothers Coffee.
“The Interchange campus is a great addition to the North Carolina Ave Holdings portfolio and NAI Legacy is proud to represent them as their property manager. The buildings are located in a beautiful campus environment and will be an enjoyable assignment,” said Julie Bauch, Managing Director, Property Management.
About NAI Legacy
Coupling the latest technology with a traditional emphasis on customer service, the NAI Legacy team provides strategic guidance, administrative support and brokerage services for properties totaling nearly 2,500,000 square feet. With business lines including property management, traditional sales and leasing services, and 1031 tax-deferred exchange solutions, NAI Legacy is adept at navigating all aspects of quality commercial real estate assignments.
Julie Bauch
NAI Legacy
+1 612-860-2467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn