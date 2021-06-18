Provivi® Featured in New Film Series on Biotechnology
Nature’s Building Blocks is presented by ICBA and produced by BBC StoryWorks and uncovers stories of how innovation is changing the world around us.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021
— Dr. Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder, and CEO of Provivi
Provivi® Inc ("Provivi"), an emerging crop protection company using pheromones to protect crops from major damaging insects, announces its contribution to the digital series on biotechnological innovations that launched this week. The series compiles exploratory stories that shed light on the groundbreaking developments in biotechnology improving our food, fuel, and health.
Nature's Building Blocks showcases Provivi's new generation of pheromone-based insect control and its benefits for the farmers and the surrounding nature. The feature documents the journey of a corn farmer in Mexico that adopted Provivi's solutions in his search for more natural methods in managing the fall armyworm, a severe pest threatening his corn crops.
"Provivi is honored to be featured alongside pioneers in biotechnology that have formed with a clear goal to revolutionalize everyday lives on a global scale by harnessing the power of nature," said Pedro Coelho, Provivi Co-Founder and CEO. "We are all doing our part to shape a more sustainable future by developing solutions to the most critical and complex issues for humans and our environment."
Nature's Building Blocks arrives at a pivotal time to allow people to not only explore the stories behind the science but celebrate the ingenuity of improving Mother Nature's inventions to solve modern-day concerns.
Watch and learn more: http://www.bbc.com/storyworks/natures-building-blocks/perfumed-pest-protection
About Provivi
We are a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone solutions, creating a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Pheromones are substances that serve as highly selective attractants for insects, allowing the control of harmful pests while preserving beneficial insects. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
About The International Council of Biotechnology Associations (ICBA)
The International Council of Biotechnology Associations (ICBA) is a coalition of non-profit, national biotechnology trade associations formed to promote public understanding of, and to advocate for, public policies that support the growth of the innovative biotechnology industries. The ICBA represents the global voice of the industry in international fora with the goal of promoting continued innovation in the human health, agriculture, and industrial and environmental sectors.
About BBC StoryWorks
BBC StoryWorks is BBC Global News’s creative studio for our international advertising clients. We work with brands to develop and deliver high-quality content across BBC Global News’s digital and TV platforms, as well as representing other BBC-branded digital assets.
