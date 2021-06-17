Gastro Health and Hygieacare® established a strategic collaboration
Hygieacare® Center to be opened later this year in Miami, FL
"At Gastro Health, we are committed to providing patients with an exceptional healthcare experience. This is why we have established a strategic collaboration with HyGIeaCare.”MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastro Health and Hygieacare Inc. announced they established a strategic collaboration. The strategic collaboration agreement with Gastro Health follows the success of the Hygieacare Center in Ohio, with the Ohio GI practice that recently joined the Gastro Health platform.
— Dr. James Leavitt
"We have been following Hygieacare's success both with HygiPrep and HygiRelief in Centers around the country," said Gastro Health CEO Joseph Garcia. "Gastro Health and its physicians see the value and convenience that HygiPrep and HygiRelief bring to patients."
In collaboration, Hygieacare will establish a Hygieacare® Center at 7500 SW 87th Avenue, Miami, Florida. The Center will utilize the Hygieacare® Systems, cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to provide HygiPrep™ - a less burdensome preparation for colonoscopy and HygiRelief® - for patients with chronic constipation, bloating, or impacted bowel.
HygiPrep is performed on the same day as the scheduled colonoscopy and replaces the traditional colonoscopy preparation. Patients who have experienced HygiPrep have reported that it is simple, comfortable, and convenient. Patients may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient. HygiPrep effectively cleans the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. Completion of the HygiPrep routine takes about an hour.
Over 15,000 patients have chosen HygiPrep to date with excellent outcomes, safety profile, and outstanding patient satisfaction.
Over 2,000 patients have been prescribed HygiRelief, which has been proven to be well-tolerated, safe, and effective in providing relief from constipation - many of them returning for relief every four weeks. Patient feedback has been outstanding.
"At Gastro Health, we are committed to the highest standards of professionalism and patient care and dedicated to providing patients with outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience," added Dr. James Leavitt. "This is why we have established a strategic collaboration with Hygieacare. Our patients will be able to prepare comfortably for their colonoscopy at the Hygieacare® Center - without a sleepless night and without having to run to the bathroom repeatedly. Additionally, constipated patients can benefit from quick relief in a safe, private, and hygienic environment."
"Our team is excited at the opportunity of strategic collaboration with Gastro Health and to continue to successfully expand our footprint. We share the passion to provide high-quality, compassionate care to patients," said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare, Inc. "We look forward to providing HygiPrep and HygiRelief to Gastro Health referred patients at the Hygieacare Center in Miami, which is planned to open towards the end of this year."
For more information about HyGIeaCare®, please go to: http://www.hygieacare.com
About Gastro Health
Gastro Health is one of the leading gastroenterology platforms in the United States supporting practices in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Gastro Health strives to provide outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience. The Gastro Health care teams utilize technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide a personalized approach to digestive health and overall wellness. Learn more at www.GastroHealth.com.
About Hygieacare, Inc.
Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman, and CEO -- founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world – founded Hygieacare Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and its procedures exclusively to the GI world. Hygieacare Centers are operational in Austin, TX, Norfolk VA, Cincinnati OH, Jackson, MS, and Rockville, MD - and additional Hygieacare Centers are in the process of build-out.
Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com) was established to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to assist them in delivering better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through Hygieacare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.
