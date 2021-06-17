Toledo Based Natural Wellness Company, BuchuVida, Opens First Brick and Mortar Shop in Grand Rapids, Ohio
EINPresswire.com/ -- BuchuVida is beginning an exciting new chapter in their business journey with the extension of their current online retail business into the world of brick and mortar retail sales in a small town that seems to be a perfect fit with their niche market, Grand Rapids, Ohio. “Online and digital is a great way for us to reach as many people as possible, but with the current popularity of natural products, it is easy to get lost in the sea of natural product offerings regardless of what makes our products different,” said Feltman. Their hope is that by directly reaching a smaller community they will be able to have a more direct positive impact on the immediate area and their customers.
“We’ve found that a lot of the time, what is best for us when it comes to our business and products is being able to get face to face with people and talk to them about what makes us different from the other natural wellness companies and this shop should give us more opportunities to connect with people.” Located along the river on the main drag of downtown Grand Rapids at 24124 Front Street BuchuVida find themselves in an excellent position to attract daily foot traffic and participate in events such as the annual Grand Rapids Apple Butter Festival which will be held in October.
With the opening of their new natural wellness and lifestyle shop, BuchuVida will also be expanding their offerings from their current branded lineup of products to additional things such as teas, natural wellness supplements, and in the future, juices and smoothies that will be made to order for people looking for a healthy snack or refreshment while enjoying a stroll along the riverside. BuchuVida’s goal and vision for their first brick and mortar location is to start to incorporate the lifestyle aspect of “BuchuVida Wellness and Lifestyle” into their business model and the lives of their customers. The grand opening is projected for mid to late July and BuchuVida is hard at work making improvements to and preparing the shop for customers, come the end of next month.
###
For more information:
Ryan Cannon
VP Sales and Marketing
ryan@buchuvida.com
419-708-7747
www.buchuvida.com
Ryan Cannon
“We’ve found that a lot of the time, what is best for us when it comes to our business and products is being able to get face to face with people and talk to them about what makes us different from the other natural wellness companies and this shop should give us more opportunities to connect with people.” Located along the river on the main drag of downtown Grand Rapids at 24124 Front Street BuchuVida find themselves in an excellent position to attract daily foot traffic and participate in events such as the annual Grand Rapids Apple Butter Festival which will be held in October.
With the opening of their new natural wellness and lifestyle shop, BuchuVida will also be expanding their offerings from their current branded lineup of products to additional things such as teas, natural wellness supplements, and in the future, juices and smoothies that will be made to order for people looking for a healthy snack or refreshment while enjoying a stroll along the riverside. BuchuVida’s goal and vision for their first brick and mortar location is to start to incorporate the lifestyle aspect of “BuchuVida Wellness and Lifestyle” into their business model and the lives of their customers. The grand opening is projected for mid to late July and BuchuVida is hard at work making improvements to and preparing the shop for customers, come the end of next month.
###
For more information:
Ryan Cannon
VP Sales and Marketing
ryan@buchuvida.com
419-708-7747
www.buchuvida.com
Ryan Cannon
BuchuVida
+1 419-708-7747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn