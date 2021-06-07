Toledo Based Small Business, BuchuVida, to Participate in International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference
BuchuVida Looks to Begin Taking Part in Their Long Term Goal to Aid in the Battle Against Human TraffickingTEMPERANCE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuchuVida, a natural wellness company that recently launched in the Toledo, Ohio area has recently announced that they will be participating as a vendor at this year’s International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference. Normally hosted at the University of Toledo, this year's event will be entirely hosted online. BuchuVida’s participation in this event is a step toward their ultimate goal of supporting the cause of human trafficking prevention through regular contributions as their business grows. For this year’s conference BuchuVida will be donating 100% of their profits from sales made during the event to foundations seeking an end to human trafficking.
“This cause is one that is very close to home for us,” said Jo Feltman, founder of BuchuVida. Toledo has unfortunately been a hub for human trafficking for quite some time due to its proximity to two major interstates that cross the United States. Jo and Phil Feltman, the founders of BuchuVida, both being Toledo natives, are seeking to do their part to have a positive impact on their community, help put an end to human trafficking and aid those that have been affected.
BuchuVida hopes that their participation in this event will allow them to become more involved with supporting the cause starting with their community, whether it be by raising awareness or participating in additional events centered around human trafficking prevention and social justice. “Our goal from the start has been to help others. It may have started with natural products but we want to do so much more” Feltman said. BuchuVida hopes that this conference will be the first of many stepping stones on their journey to champion the cause of combating human trafficking. They are also excited about the prospect of meeting and potentially partnering with individuals and other companies or businesses who share a similar vision.
The conference will be September 22 - 24 and will be broadcast via Zoom Webinar featuring many different topics surrounding human trafficking and social justice. BuchuVida as a vendor will have a virtual booth at which they will be able to interact with attendees, answer questions about their products and their future plans to help combat human trafficking. Attendees will also be able to purchase BuchuVida natural products from which, as previously mentioned, all profits will be donated. “For individuals who are unable to attend, but would still like to offer support, we will have opportunities available as the event gets closer,” said Feltman. Those interested in receiving updates can sign up for the BuchuVida newsletter at BuchuVida.com.
###
For more information:
Ryan Cannon
ryan@buchuvida.com
419-708-7747
www.buchuvida.com
Ryan Cannon
Buchuvida, LLC
+1 419-708-7747
ryan@buchuvida.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn