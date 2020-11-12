Candy Canes and Buchu Leaf? BuchuVida Offers Natural Deodorant/Skin Care Products as Unique Holiday Stocking Stuffers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin care and personal wellness products have long-been a holiday gift-giving staple, and this shopping season is projected to see strong demand for stocking suffers that offer an opportunity for all-natural self-care, after a particularly stressful 2020.
BuchuVida, a start-up company based in Temperance, Michigan, is ready to satisfy holiday shoppers’ gift lists with its very unique line of 100% natural deodorant, lip balm, facial toner and other skin care products featuring patented formulations including buchu – a plant with origins in the remote, dry mountainous regions of the Western Cape of South Africa, and widely prized over centuries by holistic and traditional medicine practitioners for a full spectrum of health and wellness applications. For centuries, buchu has long been used both topically and ingested – as an antiseptic, an anti-inflammatory agent, along with many other applications associated with digestion, detoxification and pain control.
For company founder, Jo Feltman, holiday gifting of BuchuVida products represents an opportunity to tell an interesting backstory about unique ingredients and demonstrate that the term “holistic skincare product” doesn’t mean sacrificing actual product performance.
“It’s easy to get stuck in a gift-giving rut for friends and loved ones. BuchuVida products give shoppers the opportunity to bring something truly new and wonderful to the holiday season, and then beyond into the daily skin care regimens of friends and family.” Feltman said.
The buchu plant has a long history and track record of broad holistic benefits, and BuchuVida’s mission is to deliver high-quality products, plus peace of mind for people with sensitivity issues or who those who demand a more natural approach to health and wellness. BuchuVida is a company driven by the need to create effective natural products in a personal care market flooded with potentially harmful conventional products and ineffective natural products.
BuchuVida products are available via its website, www.buchuvida.com and are shipping now for holiday gift giving. Products are available for sale on a one-time basis, or as part of an ongoing subscription program.
Ryan Cannon - VP Sales and Marketing
Ryan Cannon - VP Sales and Marketing
