Superhairpieces expecting full production capacity for hair systems by end of 2021

Superhairpieces is a leading hair system supplier in North America that offers wigs, toupees, toppers, hair extensions and more.SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business could go back to normal soon for hair system supplier Superhairpieces.
Superhairpieces is a leading hair system supplier in North America with locations in Sunrise, Florida, and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. With a factory in China, the company takes pride in providing high-quality human hair wigs, men’s toupees and the best human hair extensions at affordable prices in part due to the absence of a middleman.
Like others in the hair replacement industry, production has slowed down at Superhairpieces over the course of the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, things are steadily improving as the company announced it is at 65% of what its production capacity was prior to the pandemic. It further estimates to reach 90% in the next three to four months with hopes of reaching 100% full production capacity by the end of the year.
“As the hair replacement industry continues to recover its production capacity, this in turn eases our own production capacity,” said Superhairpieces CEO George Li. “That is why we estimate that by March 2022, we could enter a balancing point with business getting back to normal. However, things are never certain in these times and can change within a few days.”
In the meantime, Superhairpieces continues to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic. It introduced a temporary pre-order system so clients were guaranteed to receive their desired units.
Additionally, the company releases monthly fulfillment rate data for clients to estimate when they will receive their pre-orders or custom orders. As of May 2021, 95% of Superhairpieces pre-orders placed in September 2020 were fulfilled.
Superhairpieces offers the following:
Thin skin hair systems
Full lace hair systems
Monofilament hair systems
Hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
And much more!
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces strives to supply quality hairpieces and extensions to both its wholesale/salon and retail clients. It takes pride in providing its customers with high-quality hair systems at affordable prices; this is the philosophy they stand by even as the company grows day-by-day. Their goal is to consistently perfect their hairpieces to maintain the absolute highest quality in both materials and craftsmanship. They offer the most cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies such as invisible hairlines and durable knotting, while considering the latest styles at its easily-accessible online store.
