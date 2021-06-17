ADCG ANNOUNCES BRIAN SEGOBIANO AS PANELIST AT DATA PRIVACY & PROTECTION SPECIALIST COURSE

Badge for a Certified Data Privacy and Protection Specialist

Highly Reviewed Certification Course Adds Privacy Expert To Its Panel

DPPS is an excellent course in the topics of law and privacy compliance. It was a privilege learning and interacting with the presenters who are subject matter experts.” — Allen Balsasa

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance announces that Brian Segobiano will be a guest panelist at the Data Privacy and Protection Certification Course on July 13th and 14th. Mr. Segobiano is a Managing Director in Ankura's Technology, Privacy, and Cyber Risk Advisory Practice. Brian is an expert in identifying risks associated with global data protection laws, developing programs, and implementing technologies to operationalize compliance and risk management across jurisdictional and sectoral laws for organizations. His clients represent data-intensive industries such as genetic testing, medical device, connected health, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and hospitality. He will lead a panelist discussion on internal monitoring, enforcement, and reporting models for medium-sized businesses.

The virtual Data Privacy and Protection Specialist Certification Course is designed for companies of all sizes across all industry sectors. The course is led by Global Cyber Risk CEO and Forbes contributor Jody Westby. Through the interactive presentation, panel discussion, and multiple workshops, attendees will learn to create or expand a data privacy protection function within their organization. The course moves beyond data subject to privacy laws, focusing on the valuable data targeted by cybercriminals - proprietary and confidential data and intellectual property. DPPS combines the compliance requirements of data privacy with the cybersecurity skills of data protection. It is suitable for governance, risk, compliance, information security, and technology professionals.