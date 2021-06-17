Performance Foodservice expanding operations in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Performance Foodservice, a division of Performance Food Group and one of the largest foodservice distributors in the nation, today announced plans to expand operations in Florence County. The more than $11 million investment will create 150 new jobs.

With over 60 locations nationwide, Performance Foodservice delivers more than 200,000 food and food-related products to 125,000 customer locations.

Located at 2801 Alex Lee Boulevard in Florence, Performance Foodservice’s expansion will enhance the company’s servicing capacity, include the purchase of new equipment and increase dry good storage.

The building expansion is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Performance Foodservice team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project. Florence County was also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from Florence County and South Carolina for this expansion and throughout our years as a member of this wonderful community. Having local touchpoints is an important part of Performance Foodservice’s customer-centric approach. We are excited to be growing to better serve our customers and about adding more great, local talent to our workforce.” -Performance Foodservice – Florence President Rick Wilder

“It’s great to see another one of our state’s existing businesses build on its presence in South Carolina. We celebrate Performance Foodservice’s decision to invest more than $11 million and create 150 new jobs in the Florence area and look forward to their continued growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"South Carolina is proud to be the home of great companies like Performance Foodservice. This announcement is another indication that the Palmetto State is not only just right for business, but also just right for growth." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Foodservice plays a vital role in our communities and we are proud that the expansion of Performance Foodservice will continue to support local and state restaurants. Not only will this this expansion further support our restaurants, it will create 150 new jobs for our state.” -S.C. Senator Hugh K. Leatherman

“This expansion is a wonderful example of how companies continue to flourish in Florence County. The county’s proximity to two major interstates allows Performance Foodservice to quickly meet the needs of their customers. We are excited for their continued growth and the local jobs that will be created.” -Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.