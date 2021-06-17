Jeremy Glauser Named to the Forbes Next 1000
eLuma Founder and CEO recognized for his bold and inspiring approach to leadership in the U.S. education technology sectorLEHI, UTAH, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLuma, the leader in online therapy and special education for American K-12 schools, today announced that Founder and CEO Jeremy Glauser has been recognized as a Forbes Next 1000 honoree. This inaugural list celebrates the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups who are redefining what it means to build and run a business today, especially in the “new normal,” according to Forbes.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized among such a stellar group of entrepreneurs and leaders, and I love the opportunity to lead eLuma as the company continues to grow and navigate its way into new areas of mental health counseling and online related services,” said Glauser. “Kids with mental health needs or in special education are often overlooked, misunderstood, and overwhelmed by the chaos of our world. I’m so proud to know that each person in our company shares the belief that we are the advocates for these students and will put all our efforts towards helping them be successful.”
As founder and CEO of eLuma, Jeremy leads with passion, vision, empathy, and thoughtful concern for people. He continually hones in on making sure eLuma has developed the technologies, talent, and business model to align interests around improved outcomes for children, therapists, and schools alike.
“Education is vital for kids to know that they can take risks, accept themselves for who they are, and get a handle on their fears and anxieties,” said Glauser. “As we look toward the future, we are committed to continually finding ways to serve the special education community, while also making a stronger and more focused effort on mental health services and offerings. With the stigmas around mental health finally eroding, we have the unique opportunity to step in and make a difference. One in five youth suffer from diagnosable emotional, mental, or behavioral disorders, and we know that in order for them to be able to live up to their full potential and become their best selves, they need to have the proper support in school.”
Recognizing the growing support that students will need around mental health, especially as an ongoing result of the pandemic, eLuma continues to expand its mental health offerings. By providing an integrated approach to student mental health and emotional well-being, we can help students overcome the impact of the isolation, interrupted learning, and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
In addition to Forbes Next 1000, Jeremy was also recognized as a 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, and a 2021 Utah Business 40 Under 40 honoree.
About eLuma Online Therapy
eLuma Online Therapy is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy services for K-12 special education. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the U.S. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative case management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information: contact@elumatherapy.com.
