Nominees announced for 2nd District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (June 15, 2021) — The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Second District Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Robert J. Dale, August 16, 2021. The nominees for the vacancy are: Yvette Donosso, assistant city attorney, Bountiful City; Richard Gallegos, adult defender, […]