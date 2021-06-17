Conventional Assets for Sale in MT, ND, and WY
Operated and Non-Operated Conventional Assets for Sale in Montana, North Dakota & WyomingDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by Production Energy Partners, a portfolio company of Fulcrum Energy Capital ("Seller") to divest certain operated and non-operated working interest assets and associated lands in the Williston & Powder River basins of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire ~55,000 majority operated net acres (100% HBP) diversified across 8 operated and other non-operated fields. These are mature, conventional assets producing approximately 400-500 BOEPD (99% oil) from the Bakken, Ratcliffe, Madison, Minnelusa, and other conventional reservoirs. There is significant operational upside with low-capital projects to return wells to production and increase production in existing wells. There are also additional uplift opportunities for a re-frac campaign.
Fulcrum Energy Capital is a Denver, Colorado-based private investment firm focused on lower middle market upstream oil and gas investment opportunities in North America.
Bids for the conventional opportunity with Fulcrum Energy Partners referenced in this press release are due July 22nd, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
Learn more at: https://www.eagleriverenergyadvisors.com/
Chris Martina - Technical Director
Eagle River Energy Advisors
+1 720-726-6092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn