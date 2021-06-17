Bridge Repair Work to Begin on I-90 Westbound at Brandon Exit 406

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a bridge crew will be performing work on Interstate 90 westbound at Brandon Exit 406 beginning Wednesday, June 23 through Thursday, June 24.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane over the railroad bridge west of Exit 406. Crews will begin the work at 8:30 a.m. and will have traffic control removed by 3 p.m. both days.

Motorists are asked to plan their commutes accordingly and slow down through work zones.

For more information, contact Harry Johnston with the SDDOT at 605-367-5680.

