National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Offers Discounted Legal Services to Loudoun County Teachers Through Summer
WhitbeckBennett Strives to Support Teachers After Unprecedented Pandemic Year
Our firm believes teachers are worth a heck of a lot more than a challenge coin.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, announced today that they will offer a 25 percent discount on legal services through August 31, 2021, for all verified teachers in Loudoun County Public Schools.
— Elizabeth Lancaster, Partner, WhitbeckBennett
This initiative by WhitbeckBennett is in response to the county’s distribution of challenge coins, a commemorative item, to all county teachers. These coins were distributed as a memento and thank you from the Loudoun County School Board to teachers for their hard work on the front lines during the pandemic. Teachers were confronted with unimaginable challenges and uncertainty daily, with distance learning plans changing multiple times during the school year, social justice upheaval, and the eventual return to classrooms.
While the coin intended to honor teachers for their hard work, many teachers felt the gesture fell short compared to the bonuses granted to school principals and administrators. WhitbeckBennett supports our educators and wants to show appreciation to our Loudoun County teachers for working and teaching during an unprecedented year.
While the teachers received a commemorative coin, the Loudoun County School Board approved $1.6 million in bonuses to be split among administrators and nurses who worked on vaccination efforts, school principals, and other administrators, as well as nearly $12,000 each for nine cabinet members.
“Our firm believes teachers are worth a heck of a lot more than a challenge coin,” said WhitbeckBennett partner Elizabeth Lancaster. “That’s why teachers who come to our firm during the months of June-August, 2021 will get 25% off their legal matters for the entirety of their case.”
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
***
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
Facebook – Whitbeck Bennett
Twitter - @WhitbeckBennett
LinkedIn – Whitbeck Bennett
Instagram - @WhitbeckBennett
Facebook – Whitbeck Bennett
YouTube – Whitbeck Bennett
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter