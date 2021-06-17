Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pavement repairs scheduled for US 385 in Castro County

CASTRO COUNTY—TxDOT crews are scheduled to make various roadway repairs to approximately 16 miles of US 385 in Castro County, from the city of Dimmitt to the Def Smith County Line, starting on Monday, June 21.

The operation will require various daytime lane closures with pilot cars and flaggers guiding traffic through the work area. Motorists can expect delays and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers during the operation.

The repair work is expected to take two to three days to complete and will take place weather permitting.

