COVID-19 Daily Update 6-17-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Barbour County and a 68-year old female from Raleigh County.
”Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families and encourage all West Virginians ages 12 and older to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,513), Berkeley (12,802), Boone (2,172), Braxton (1,001), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,864), Calhoun (381), Clay (542), Doddridge (638), Fayette (3,544), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,883), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,568), Harrison (6,147), Jackson (2,226), Jefferson (4,777), Kanawha (15,459), Lewis (1,279), Lincoln (1,592), Logan (3,274), Marion (4,627), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,048), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,124), Mineral (2,971), Mingo (2,732), Monongalia (9,391), Monroe (1,207), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,892), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,954), Putnam (5,316), Raleigh (7,062), Randolph (2,842), Ritchie (756), Roane (659), Summers (861), Taylor (1,272), Tucker (546), Tyler (740), Upshur (1,959), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,925), Wyoming (2,041).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Calhoun, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, and Morgan counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Calhoun County
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV