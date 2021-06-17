COVID-19 Daily Update 6-17-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Barbour County and a 68-year old female from Raleigh County.

”Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families and encourage all West Virginians ages 12 and older to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,513), Berkeley (12,802), Boone (2,172), Braxton (1,001), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,864), Calhoun (381), Clay (542), Doddridge (638), Fayette (3,544), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,883), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,568), Harrison (6,147), Jackson (2,226), Jefferson (4,777), Kanawha (15,459), Lewis (1,279), Lincoln (1,592), Logan (3,274), Marion (4,627), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,048), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,124), Mineral (2,971), Mingo (2,732), Monongalia (9,391), Monroe (1,207), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,892), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,954), Putnam (5,316), Raleigh (7,062), Randolph (2,842), Ritchie (756), Roane (659), Summers (861), Taylor (1,272), Tucker (546), Tyler (740), Upshur (1,959), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,925), Wyoming (2,041).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis, Nicholas, Pleasants, Tyler, and Wetzel counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. The first prize giveaway will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol building. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3gE7DuN

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Calhoun, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, and Morgan counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Calhoun County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV