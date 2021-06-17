Raised At Full Draw Women’s Bow Hunting Retreat Hits the Bullseye

Raised at Full Draw Women's Bow Hunting Retreat 2021 Group Member of the Raised at Full Draw Women's Bow Hunting Retreat at "Full Draw" Participants participated in earning their national bowhunting certification.

Attendees from a dozen states convened near Winterset, Iowa, for bow hunting certification, hunters' safety and instruction, and skill development.

WINTERSET, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the popularity of bow hunting continues to grow after the pandemic caused many families and individuals to find new outdoor interests, the tremendous surge in women hunters is also growing. The Raised At Full Draw non-profit organization held its third season of an all-women’s bow hunting educational camp called R.I.S.E (Reach, Inspire, Support, Empower) Women’s Outdoor Retreat.

This three-day, women’s bow hunting event brought hunters from California, Utah, Montana, and as far east as Ohio. The camp, which is designed for all levels of hunters, gave women the opportunity to sharpen their hunting skills, share best practices, and learn about new techniques and hunting gear from certificated bowhunter education instructors, the Local State Iowa DNR Conservation Officer, an outdoors expert from the local Scheels, members of the Raised Hunting TV Series, and from each other.

“This retreat was one of our best yet. I’m amazed with the talent these women have as hunters, and I’m inspired by their willingness to share techniques to help others improve,” commented Chief Operating Officer of the R.I.S.E. camp, Donise Petersen. “Each participant successfully completed their national bowhunting certification through our camp. We are proud to do our part in supporting these women and the hunting industry across the country.”

With one of the nation’s largest deer populations in Iowa, the Raised at Full Draw Bow Hunting camps are designed to promote archery, hunting, and outdoor education. The goal of the R.I.S.E. camp and all of their youth camps is to pass knowledge and techniques on to the next generation, and allow them an opportunity to learn in a safe hands-on environment.

“I’ve worked in the Iowa conservation industry for years, and this organization is a great resource for hunters, whether they are from Iowa or across the country, to learn from some of the best, most ethical hunters who are committed to helping others improve their skills and earn successful hunts,” said local Madison County Iowa DNR State Conservation Officer Craig Lonneman.

Lonneman shared that Iowa has one of the highest whitetail deer populations in the United States. Iowa’s bow-hunting season for deer begins in October. For information on hunting in your area, contact your local DNR agent.

From sharing stories of bear and deer hunts to discussing tree stands, gear, and snacks, the Raised at Full Draw RISE Retreat delivered a powerful message to women who want to learn and improve their hunting skills in order to ethically harvest and prepare fresh, organic meat for themselves and their families.

“I feel so blessed to be a part of this incredible group of women, as they share their stories of successful encounters and experiences in nature,” said Karin Holder, founding member of the Raised At Full Draw organization.

Other camps available this summer and fall include youth camps in Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, and other states. A full list of camps and registration information are available on the Raised at Full Draw website.

National sponsors of Raised At Full Draw include: Under Armour, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Raised Hunting, Fourth Arrow/ Wyndscent, Realtree, Delta McKenzie 3D targets, Gamo, Vortex, Grizzly, and Bear & Trophy Ridge. Local R.I.S.E. Sponsors include: Federal Ammunition & Scheels.

No hunting is actually done at the camps. The focus is on target practice for bow accuracy, safety, strategy, the ethical treatment of animals, and the importance of the hunting industry to our animal population.

About Raised at Full Draw

Raised At Full Draw is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization headquartered in Winterset, Iowa. They offer a variety of camps and educational resources around the United States to promote hunter’s safety and education for women and youth. The goal of the camps is to pass knowledge and techniques on to the next generation, and allow them an opportunity to learn in a safe hands-on environment. For information on RAFD, please email us at info@raisedatfulldraw.com.

About Raised Hunting

The Raised Hunting organization manages the Raised Hunting TV Series, which airs on the Outdoor Channel, to provide hunters and hunting enthusiasts with real-life hunting experiences to ensure ethical, safe and successful encounters. They also offer the Ultimate Hunter's Guide book. For more information about Raised Hunting, please email us at info@raisedhunting.com or visit www.RaisedHunting.com.

About Raised Outdoors

The Raised Outdoors organization is dedicated to helping hunters create safe, successful and ethical hunting experiences by providing resources to develop new techniques from their team of experts. Hunters learn new tracking and observation strategies to increase effective success rates, and they stay updated on the proper gear and clothing necessary for managing a successful hunt. Memberships are available to Raised Outdoors for both new and experienced hunters to gain a better understanding of the basics of hunting, to improve their skills, and recognize each animal’s unique behavior to set hunters up for their best season yet. For information about Raised Outdoors, please visit our website www.raisedoutdoors.com.



