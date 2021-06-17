Entrepreneurship At Its Best – Double Award Finalist
Sales automation provider Semper Paratus Group (SPG) kicked off June with the exciting news that they have been shortlisted for two fantastic awards.FLINTSHIRE, WALES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Wales based sales automation provider Semper Paratus Group (SPG) kicked off June with the exciting news that they have been shortlisted for not one, but two, categories in the Wales Start-Up Finalist Awards.
Since their creation back in 2016, the awards have grown over the years to become the symbol of recognition for businesses within Wales that they are today. They are certainly unique, as the only awards within the UK to focus specifically on celebrating the success of new businesses and to recognise businesses across all sectors and parts of Wales.
This year SPG has the honour of being shortlisted for Global Start-up of the Year along with North Wales Start-up of the Year. With 90 finalists across 27 categories, they share the accolade with some other fantastic nominees including Aspire Leadership Academy, Log6, and Olew to name just a few.
When you delve a little deeper and look at the back story behind the business it quickly becomes apparent why they are among the front runners in these awards. The company mirrors the qualities of entrepreneurship that the awards look to promote and foster. Not only in terms of its establishment from the ground up by CEO Phil Herridge but also from the perspective of what it helps other businesses to achieve – enabling businesses to grow and realise their sales objectives through an award-winning automated process that allows their people to truly focus on what they do best!
Phil is extremely proud of how far the company has come in such a short period, when asked to comment on being announced as a finalist he stated “This is an amazing achievement at any time for a business, but given the circumstances globally for the past 18-months we are really proud of what the team at SPG has achieved and grateful to our global clients for trusting in the process and seeing our sales automation scale their business”.
It is certainly true that the last year and a half has presented more challenges and likewise opportunities for new start-ups than in arguably any other period.
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, assistant pro-vice-chancellor of the University of South Wales and who created the awards said “Over the last 15 months we have seen record numbers of firms being created in Wales despite the challenges faced by businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is reflected in the high quality and quantity of the entries to the awards which will make the final judging even more difficult this year.”*
The awards will take place on 9th September at the Depot in Cardiff – watch this space to find out which deserving companies take home their category awards.
* Quote courtesy of https://www.business-live.co.uk/enterprise/finalists-wales-start-up-awards-20758675
Rachael Battersby
Staunton Rook
+44 1244 323250
email us here