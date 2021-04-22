Kickstarting A New Era In Business Development
A look at how one business has embraced the Kickstarter scheme to help young people on their career paths whilst also helping the business to expand.NORTH WEST, UK, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the North Wales countryside it is hard to believe the rustic log cabin come office is actually the headquarters of a global enterprise fast becoming a force to be reckoned with. In reality, it couldn’t be more appropriate, for, during a year overshadowed by a global pandemic, when remote working has become the norm, Semper Paratus Group has experienced a year of tremendous growth. This has been partially fuelled by the impact Covid-19 has wielded on the business environment – particularly the sales sector. It is therefore perhaps fitting that a company that has the concept of sales automation running through its core does not require physical premises in order to thrive.
The company has experienced impressive growth to date with its award-winning sales automation solution being adopted not just by companies within the UK but on a worldwide level and the trajectory is set for this to continue, with Norway being the latest country for expansion. SPG’s mission is to turn the traditional methods of selling on their head by providing companies with an automated sales solution that not only delivers exceptional results but improves work-life balance, reducing burnout and enabling companies to look after the mental health of their employees.
As expected, the uptake has been huge and as with any business, this level of growth calls for expansion from a team perspective. CEO Phil Herridge is keen to ensure that reciprocity is one of the key values that the company maintains as it grows. The entrepreneur is all too aware of the potential in people when given an opportunity to shine and is keen to provide opportunities within the company not just for individuals already established within their field but also for graduates entering the market looking for their first break.
The government’s Kickstart Scheme stood out to Phil as being closely aligned with his values. The scheme is a great opportunity to provide 16-24 year-olds with longer-term prospects by dedicating 25 hours of their time per week for 6 months to work alongside some of the UK’s most inspiring companies.
“When embarking on the Kickstart Scheme I was motivated by the idea of giving back and was under the impression that at least the first few months I would be devoting a lot of my time to the new starters. The reality is that whilst I am dedicating time to mentoring this has been more than offset by the amount of my workload that has been freed up by being able to delegate. I was pleasantly surprised by the excellent quality of the applicants – they are extremely switched on and eager to learn with an enthusiasm and drive that is crucial within the sales sector. This truly is turning out to be a win-win scenario for all involved.”
The scheme provides mutual benefits to both parties and SPG’s experience is testament to the fact that the right fit really can deliver. SPG identified the following standout takeaways from the Scheme.
The Quality of the Candidates
As part of the scheme placement process (which ensures the most suitable match between candidate and company), SPG was presented with several candidates to choose to mentor and commented on the extremely high quality of each applicant – most of them being bright university graduates looking to develop their skillset and gain industry experience.
The Positive Impact on the Business
As a direct result of the scheme, a total of four new starters joined the business. Over the next 6 months in addition to them working for SPG and adding value to the business they will also be gaining valuable industry skills and experience. Furthermore, Phil will be working with each starter to help them with CV creation and interview preparation and providing career advice to positively impact their future career path.
Going from Strength to Strength
Phil has freed up 100 hours per week thanks to the competency of his four new starters meaning he now can focus on other areas of the business and expand quicker than initially anticipated.
We Urge Other Companies to Embrace this Scheme
The initiative has been extremely beneficial for SPG and Phil strongly recommends any business looking to expand to research the Kickstart Scheme as it offers benefits for both parties that are not accessible from standard recruitment drives. Most importantly, the Kickstart Scheme provides young people with the support, training and advice that is crucial to set them up in the professional world – something that business owners all have a responsibility to nurture.
One of the graduates that has joined SPG under the Kickstart Scheme is Quam Balogun. Quam is a Computer Science Undergraduate with experience in the sales sector so is well aligned with the SPG offering. He has embarked on the Kickstart Scheme in order to enhance his experience and add to his skillset.
"The Kickstart Scheme is really informative, enjoyable and beginner-friendly. Joining SPG has been very helpful in terms of getting my feet on the ground and giving me a completely different insight into how sales can be achieved more effectively. In a very short space of time I have learnt a lot about the professional world aswell as SPG’s offering; how sales automation works, how automated messages/emails are set up, running campaigns and basic human interaction. In addition, I am improving my time management skills and building my network. With the continuous support from Phil I believe this experience will only get better as I learn more day by day. I am excited about this journey and the partnership between myself and SPG.”
If you are interested in finding out more about the Kickstart Scheme and how it can benefit your business visit the Government website here https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme
Phil Herridge
Semper Paratus Group
+44 1244263057
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn