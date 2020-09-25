Lead Generation for Modern Times
In a time when face-to-face selling is avoided and employment outlooks uncertain, generating new sales leads comes with a whole new set of challenges.CHESTER, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when face-to-face selling is avoided, there are restrictions on travel, childcare options are limited and employment outlooks uncertain, generating new sales leads, and converting them, comes with a whole new set of challenges.
When he set up Semper Paratus Group in 2019, little did Phil Herridge know the software he’d developed to solve existing issues for salespeople, would actually go on to resolve many of these problems created by a global pandemic a year later.
“At the start of 2019, when most of us had never heard of Coronavirus, I created an automated sales process driven by my desire to increase productivity, reduce my carbon footprint and my operational costs; and to achieve this while also increasing profits,” says the Founder and CEO of Semper Paratus.
“What I have ended up creating is not just the ‘utopia’ salespeople and business owners have been looking for, but also a solution that means we can still attend sales meetings, without putting ourselves, colleagues or customers at risk of infection.”
Following three decades in sales, Phil knew all the trials and tribulations of generating new leads and decided there had to be a more effective solution than cold calling and networking. Alongside this was his belief that many salespeople weren’t maximising the potential of LinkedIn. From these two problems, he created the Semper Paratus solution: a LinkedIn automation tool which delivers new leads straight into a salesperson’s diary.
“When I set the business up in February 2019, I had a vision of disrupting the sales sector, as I hadn’t seen the process change for decades, with many still doing what their predecessors had taught them,” says Phil.
Creating a lead generator for our times became Phil’s mission, and Semper Paratus – Latin for ‘Always Ready’ – was born; and with it, a solution he and his team knew would give salespeople back their precious time while their figures grew exponentially.
“Within the first six months of trading we were nominated for two awards, including the Innovation in Sales Technology Award, indicating that I was definitely on track to achieve what I’d set out to do,” he remembers.
Designed by salespeople for salespeople, using Semper Paratus is a simple three-step process, crafted to be as time efficient as possible. Target audiences are created using various parameters unique to the Semper Paratus solution (this is their key to success and what differentiates the company from their competitors), the campaign is launched and automation of high-quality, targeted leads begins filling the salesperson’s diary.
“The hardest part of creating new opportunities as a salesperson is the time wasted chasing leads that aren’t interested in what you offer,” says Phil. “Our software allows you to leverage a tonne of quality leads directly from LinkedIn and into your diary, without you having to perform any of the traditional cold outreach tactics.”
Before the Coronavirus pandemic, Semper Paratus was gaining positive feedback from its clients, including APS Group, whose Head of Group Retail Tim Wickham said he saw “results instantaneously” after beginning to use the LinkedIn sales automation tool.
But since March, this slick piece of software has also been supporting businesses adapting to a ‘new normal’ where salespeople can’t get out and meet new clients in person or travel easily for meetings. As the world adapts to this changed landscape, Semper Paratus has offered savvy salespeople a way to continue to grow their client base safely and within the ever-changing restrictions surrounding COVID-19.
“One of the typical push backs I experienced last year was that face-to-face selling is the ‘only way to do it’,” says Phil.
“But these same people are now coming back to me in their droves to safeguard their jobs and businesses, while others now see this as an ideal opportunity to implement change at a time when remote meetings are very often the only option.”
Two added bonuses of using Semper Paratus are its lack of impact on the environment and its ability to help save money. Users can generate quality leads from their laptop or device, so there are no business travel costs, lunch bills or overnight stays; which as well as reducing emissions also reduces a business’s expenditure.
“As all appointments are held in virtual meeting rooms there is no travelling time, no travel costs and no carbon footprint. And in light of COVID-19, there is no risk to clients. In a world where climate change is everyone’s responsibility, remote video meeting rooms are a must. Add a pandemic into the mix, and they are a necessity,” adds Phil.
However, at the heart of the Semper Paratus service is to garner a better work/life balance for salespeople without the need to compromise on results; and that’s certainly a purpose that hasn’t changed since its launch. By removing the need to cold call, inputting only quality leads into a salesperson’s diary, automatically storing data into a CRM and generating leads 24/7, a salesperson benefits from enhanced lead generation efficiency, less pressure and more time.
Clients hail the software “a game changer”, producing “the right results quickly and cost effectively”, and the business was recently shortlisted as a finalist for ‘Innovative Start-Up of the Year’ in the Wales Start-Up Awards.
“The way that our solution works is down to a deep understanding of the sales process; the messages that work; and the touch points required to make the difference between turning a prospect off or on.” says Semper Paratus CEO Phil Herridge.
“We provide a sector-agnostic automated B2B sales solution, where we literally deliver decision-maker leads directly into your diary. We have redefined the traditional automated lead generation and given it a human touch, which has seen extremely high conversion rates as we are engaging directly with decision-makers, meaning opportunities are closing much faster than those from within standard sales methods.”
To discover more visit www.semperparatus.group or join our FREE no obligation LinkedIn training webinar.
