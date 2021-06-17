Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,215 in the last 365 days.

Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) Training Courses

Tecknologia Limited

Tecknologia Limited

Agile Programme Management - Tecknologia Trainings

Agile Programme Management - Tecknologia Trainings

Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) Training Courses.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”
— Peter Drucker
ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) training courses ever since it received the accreditation from APMG International.

Tecknologia is accredited by APMG International for all Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) training courses.

The AgilePgM course provides programme managers (and others involved with major business change initiatives) with a disciplined but flexible approach to the management of transformational organizational change, allowing for iterative and incremental delivery of outputs and benefits.

We are indeed grateful to our trainers and delegates who have helped us maintain this wonderful record.

A Chaudhry
Tecknologia
+442081264500 ext.
info@tecknologia.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) - An Overview

You just read:

Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) Training Courses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, IT Industry, International Organizations, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.