Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) Training Courses
Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) Training Courses.
If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) training courses ever since it received the accreditation from APMG International.
— Peter Drucker
Tecknologia is accredited by APMG International for all Agile Programme Management (AgilePgM) training courses.
The AgilePgM course provides programme managers (and others involved with major business change initiatives) with a disciplined but flexible approach to the management of transformational organizational change, allowing for iterative and incremental delivery of outputs and benefits.
We are indeed grateful to our trainers and delegates who have helped us maintain this wonderful record.
