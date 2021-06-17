Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Market Players Increase Use Of AI Programming

Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Securities brokerage companies are extensively using artificial intelligence for faster trade executions. Artificial Intelligence refers to programming machines to enable them work and react like humans. Most companies are using AI for algorithmic trading in stock brokerage, which refers to turning a trading idea into a trading strategy using an algorithm. AI-enabled alternative trading system (ATS) helps in improving the speed of trade execution. For instance, some of the major trading houses like Blackrock, Two Sigma and Renaissance technologies are using AI in selection of stocks to be purchased.

The major players covered in the stock exchange services and securities brokerage industry are Northwestern Mutual, Bank Of America, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF).

The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is expected to grow from $1075.06 billion in 2020 to $1249.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1738.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

North America is the largest region in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global market. Eastern Europe is the smallest region in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market.

The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market report is segmented by type into derivatives & commodities brokerage, stock exchanges, bonds brokerage, equities brokerage, other stock brokerage, by mode into online, offline, and by type of establishment into exclusive brokers, banks, investment firms, others.

Subsegments covered are derivatives brokerage, commodities brokerage, clearing and transaction services, listing services, market data.

