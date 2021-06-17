Statzon Announces Distribution of Robotics Industry Data Published by Magna Intelligence

Statzon Magna Intelligence

The provider of a unique global robotics and automation industry data platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership with Magna Intelligence.

LAHTI, FINLAND, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to Magna Intelligence’s data help Statzon users to have a clear and profound understanding of an extremely wide coverage of robotics industry topics including robot software, warehouse robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), robotic lawn mowers, robotic welding, collaborative robots, delivery robots, educational robots, rehabilitation robots, robot end effectors, robotic sensors among many others.

"Magna Intelligence offers market estimates and forecasts at the most granular level. The need to have more complex information for critical business decisions is forcing us to investigate into newer companies and markets to identify new hot pockets for investments. Market estimates and forecasts for all segments and subsegments are covered for top fifteen to eighteen country markets across the globe. We are sure that Statzon subscribers will find this information useful for making their strategic decisions." - Kajal Kolambe, Director of Research Operations at Magna Intelligence

“We are very excited to start working with Magna Intelligence! Their super wide and profound coverage help Statzon users accessing the deepest available insights to be able to develop better strategies and make faster decisions” - Kimmo Kuokkanen, CEO & Co-Founder of Statzon

Magna Intelligence’s data is available at https://statzon.com/go/magna.

About Statzon

Statzon is the only solution on the market with access to all relevant robotics industry data sources in a single platform. We at Statzon believe that people involved in the robotics industry deserve better than spending their time finding data they need for strategic planning and decision-making. We help you make better plans and faster decisions with the easiest and fastest access to accurate, reliable and up-to-date robotics industry statistics and forecasts - immediately and cost-efficiently.

About Magna Intelligence

Magna Intelligence is a market research and consulting company. Our growth is fueled by a dynamic and changing global markets and strong demand for market research Intelligence and tricky consulting requirements. The need to have more complex information for critical business decisions is forcing us to investigate into newer companies and markets to identify new hot pockets for investments. Lot many equity research companies rely on us for secondary information for business forecasting. Our intelligence provides the breadth of information that has strategic importance to our clients. Detailed think tanks, our outreach to the datasets and amplification of information, lets us uniquely help our clients to achieve their business goals and help them make their strategic decisions.

Learn more about the collaboration at https://statzon.com/blog/distribution-of-robotics-industry-data-by-magna-intelligence