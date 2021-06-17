Statzon Announces Distribution of Technology Industry Insights Published by Astute Analytica

Statzon Astute Analytica

The provider of a unique global robotics and automation industry insight platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership with Astute Analytica.

LAHTI, FINLAND, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statzon subscription users have now unlimited access to Astute Analytica’s detailed insights about robotics and technology topics like harvest robots, automated guided vehicles (AGV), automotive telematics and lithium-ion batteries, etc.

"We are delighted to partner with Statzon. This collaboration will bring interesting opportunities for a specific group of users who are using Statzon’s innovative model. ASTUTE Analytica is pleased to contribute the most accurate market intelligence data and analysis which helps achieve business objectives and implement decisions related to market sizing & forecasting, value chain analysis, market players analysis, market shares, etc. It is a pleasure to partner with Statzon" - Aamir Beg, Astute Analytica

“We are super happy to welcome Astute Analytica to Statzon! Their detailed insights about hot technology topics help our users gain a clear understanding about trending topics related to automation and diverse technologies” - Kimmo Kuokkanen, CEO & Co-Founder of Statzon

Astute Analytica’s data is available at https://statzon.com/go/astute

About Statzon

Statzon is the only solution on the market with access to all relevant robotics industry data sources in a single platform. We at Statzon believe that people involved in the robotics industry deserve better than spending their time finding data they need for strategic planning and decision-making. We help you make better plans and faster decisions with the easiest and fastest access to accurate, reliable, and up-to-date robotics industry statistics and forecasts - immediately and cost-efficiently.

About Astute Analytica

At Astute Analytica, we are always striving to offer the best-in-class research services by generating unique and effective insights through qualitative and quantitative analysis of a vast array of fields that interest you. Our analysts, consultants, and associates are experts in their respective domains and have been reinforcing our core work ethos through their extensive research and analytical capabilities. Our researchers delve deep into past, present, and future to undertake statistical surveys and then generate market research reports, analytical insights, and projections about future scenarios related to virtually every conceivable field for our valued entrepreneurial clients and even public organizations.

