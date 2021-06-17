Rutland Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: R.Gardner

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 2304

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holiday Drive, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Michael Washburn

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/2021, at 2304 Troopers responded to the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town for a found property call. Through investigation it was determined that Michael Washburn (26) was in possession of cocaine. Washburn was released with criminal citations to appear before Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/2021 at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.