Rutland Barracks / Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: R.Gardner
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 2304
INCIDENT LOCATION: Holiday Drive, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Michael Washburn
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/2021, at 2304 Troopers responded to the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town for a found property call. Through investigation it was determined that Michael Washburn (26) was in possession of cocaine. Washburn was released with criminal citations to appear before Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/2021 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.