Rutland Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21B402385

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: R.Gardner                          

 

STATION: Rutland Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 2304

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holiday Drive, Rutland Town

 

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Washburn                                               

 

AGE: 26

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/2021, at 2304 Troopers responded to the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town for a found property call. Through investigation it was determined that Michael Washburn (26) was in possession of cocaine. Washburn was released with criminal citations to appear before Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/2021 at 1000 hours            

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

