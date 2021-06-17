Celebrating Summer Fitness Goals with Aromatherapy Essentials from Gya Labs
Essential oils are great pre- and post-workout boosters, helping to improve focus and concentration so, whatever your fitness goals may be, we're here to support your mind and body on your journey.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather has been warming up, the team at Gya Labs has been hard at work rolling out new aromatherapy products for the summer season. While there’s a wealth of ways to boost motivation, energy levels and ease post-workout recovery periods, Gya Labs Essential Oils offers several natural options for those looking for more plant-based options to complement their fitness and wellness goals.
Going the extra mile may seem tough especially for that early morning workout. Instead of setting multiple alarms just to get yourself out of bed, try building a simple habit of rising earlier daily regularly to let your body gradually adjust to rising earlier. Diffusing or applying a refreshing, invigorating scent such as Gya Labs sweet orange essential oil on your neck helps clear blocked airways so you can keep your breath and stamina through workout sessions. Another popular product is the Gya Labs patchouli essential oil, known for its ability to relieve pain and uplift moods, which can be enjoyed through lymphatic massages that help encourage blood circulation. Just as therapeutic and renewing for the mind, this essential oil can help prevent mental burnouts and reinvigorate the spirit for your newfound wellness routine.
Allowing your muscles to recover is an essential part of an exercise routine, especially for those focusing on building strength. While most recovery methods include basics such as staying hydrated, performing gentle stretches to cool down post-workout, some may opt for a soothing massage to target their aching bodies. For a natural remedy to ease aching joints and muscles with anti-inflammatory agents that improve blood flow, Gya Labs recommends trying ginger, lemongrass or cinnamon bark essential oils for joint and muscle pain relief, diluted in a carrier oil for an invigorating massage or added to a warm bath.
A Gya Labs exclusive, the body oils collection sources many ingredients globally from organic farms around the world. The argan body oil is organic, cold-pressed and provides nourishment and moisturization all over the body. Suitable on both hair and skin, it’s been a summer essential item for fans of the brand.
“Health and wellness continues to be the focus for all of us this year. At Gya Labs, we believe that taking steps to improve one’s fitness level shouldn’t have to be difficult,” states Felicia Lee, Manager of Public Relations and Communications at Gya Labs. “Essential oils are great pre- and post-workout boosters, helping to improve focus and concentration while providing relief for bodily discomfort. So, whatever your fitness goals may be, Gya Labs is here to naturally support your mind and body on your wellness journey.”
Gya Labs’ collection encompasses a vibrant range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. In its efforts to transform everyday routines into self-care rituals for pampering the mind, body and soil, Gya Labs intends to consistently roll-out an exciting range of products and experiences throughout the year. Shop at www.gyalabs.com where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.
