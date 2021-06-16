CRDC Reporting for 2020-2021 – Update

Public School Districts Only

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) from the Office of Civil Rights in the US Department of Education was officially moved from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021. The data elements & Questions and Answers have been released on their website: https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ocr/data.html

NDE has created CRDC verification reports, which are now available in ADVISER Validation, in the Student Reports section of the website. Districts who wish to have NDE create the initial CRDC submission for them should be reviewing these reports during the Year End audit window and making corrections as needed.

More information on how districts can opt out of NDE submitting information to CRDC on their behalf will be forthcoming. NDE will be submitting the CRDC data collected in ADVISER when it opens for state submission, currently expected to be in early 2022. This occurs before the website opens for district submission. Districts will continue to be responsible for reviewing all CRDC data and making the final data approval of the CRDC on the USDE website.