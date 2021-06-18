EY Announces Laura Hunter of Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 PNW Region Award Finalist

Laura Hunter, CEO

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform the Pacific Northwest Region and beyond

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Laura Hunter of Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Northwest Region Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Laura Hunter was selected by a panel of independent judges comprised of previous award winners. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, 202. They will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni worldwide.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership, talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“The growth and success of LashLiner, Inc. and Tori Belle Cosmetics, LLC has been driven by our culture. I am fortunate to come to work each day and know that I’m working to help people make a living, overcome barriers, and be part of a positive culture. Our employees know that when our Affiliates succeed, we all succeed, and they dedicate themselves to helping others attain their goals. Our mission to disrupt the direct sales channel and the cosmetic industry has resonated with our Affiliates, employees, and customers. I am proud that my company has been an impetus for needed change.”- Laura Hunter, CEO

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America, PNC Bank, and the Kauffman Foundation.

About Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC

Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of magnetic eyeliner innovator LashLiner, Inc, named after Founder and CEO Laura Hunter’s two daughters, Victoria and Isabelle. Since launching in June 2019, the retail brand, which sells the Magnetude (TM) line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics, has grown exponentially, paying out more than $40 million in commissions to 50,000+ Affiliates. Tori Belle breaks down barriers to success for affiliates, including not requiring them to carry stock or ship products; via invaluable training, leveraging the power of social media, and more.

An entrepreneur at heart, Laura ensured that the company’s retail strategy leverages the cost of traditional retail distribution to pay affiliates and influencers, providing them with an industry-leading commission structure and the ability to successfully grow their businesses. Tori Belle’s Magnetude (TM) line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the globe. Entrepreneur Of the Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy