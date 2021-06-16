Pilot Car Operations on U.S. Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon to Begin This Week

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-381-7172

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will resume a milling project on U.S. Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon, between Sturgis and Deadwood on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 14A from the Boulder Canyon Country Club to Sturgis will be reduced to a single lane with a pilot car guiding traffic through the work zone during milling operations. Milling is scheduled to be complete on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Travelers will be driving on a milled road surface and can expect delays for up to 10 minutes and are encouraged to consider an alternate route if applicable. Motorcycles are advised to use caution when driving through the work zone, particularly in areas where travel on the milled road surface is present.

The remainder of the four-lane portion of the project will be down to two lanes with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Drivers can expect delays while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Work on the project includes milling, an asphalt overlay, and new guardrail.

The prime contractor on the $3.4 million project is Western Construction, Inc. from Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is July 29, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-