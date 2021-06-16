Culvert Work to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 West of Grand River

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge area engineer, 605-845-3844

MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will begin on three culverts in the west ditch of U.S. Highway 12 approximately 2.5 miles west of the Grand River on Monday, June 21.

The contractor will be building a 7-foot by 7-foot junction box with outlet and connecting to the two existing culvert ends that have deteriorated at mile marker 169, removing and replacing a section of culvert which has separated at mile marker 170, resetting a concrete culvert end that has separated and fixing the erosion at the end of the culvert at mile marker 171.

The contractor plans to complete the work by the end of August.

Traffic should not be affected by the work except for the occasional delivery of materials and equipment for the project.

The prime contractor for the $247,953 project is Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., of Fort Pierre.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-