Most federal courts in California keep pandemic protocols

(Subscription required) In the nation’s largest federal district — the Central District of California — each judge will decide whether or not to hold hearings remotely or in person in civil or certain criminal matters. People planning to enter courthouses or probation and pretrial services offices must follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to an order issued June 11 by Chief Judge Philip S. Gutierrez.
