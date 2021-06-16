Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Commissioner Jeffrey Korn

(Subscription required) Korn said sentencing was the most challenging part of his job to adjust to. “I don’t want to be giving out sentences or imposing penalties that are overburdening,” he said. “On the other hand, I don’t really want to be Judge Easy Peasy either. So I’m always trying to find a middle ground, a spirit of where we’re going to go with this.”

