InsureTech Connect to be Powered by Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin is proud to announce that it is the presenting sponsor for InsureTech Connect, the insurance industry’s leading technology conference.COLUMBUS, OH, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Penguin is proud to announce that it is the presenting sponsor for InsureTech Connect, the insurance industry’s leading technology conference. Bold Penguin, the largest commercial insurance exchange, was selected to partner on the event due to its shared vision of innovation and community that InsureTech Connect represents.
“InsureTech Connect will be the event of the year so it was perfect timing for us to partner in a bold way,” said Ilya Bodner, Bold Penguin CEO. “The insurance industry is experiencing a rapid uptick in investment and innovation. We’re at the heart of that activity on the commercial lines side and can’t wait to show the industry what we’ve been working on. ITC 2021 is going to be one for the history books, that’s for sure.”
As the presenting sponsor Bold Penguin will showcase a product launch, offer custom demos, host various social events, and welcome attendees in a branded experiential area. The company also serves as the official category sponsor of small commercial.
The insurtech industry continues to pick up speed as the demand for digitization and customer-centric experiences increases in response to technology shifts, the expansion of virtual interactions, and evolving consumer expectations. Q1 2021 saw a new record in insurtech investment - $2.55 billion globally, a 180% increase year over year. Despite the challenges of 2020, the insurtech ecosystem thrived, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%.
Founded in 2016, InsureTech Connect has, since its inception, welcomed over 25,000 attendees to discuss topics such as digitization, technology, and customer experience. ITC Vegas 2021 host attendees in the largest space ever dedicated to and showcasing innovation, including more than 300 speakers over three days and an exhibit hall featuring more than 200 different companies. Plenary stage speakers include Evan Greenberg, President and CEO of Chubb, Chris Krebs, Fmr. Director, Dept. of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Margaret Meister, CEO, Symetra, and Julian Teicke, CEO & Co-Founder, wefox, among others.
"We think of InsureTech Connect as more than a show. We think of it as a community, an ecosystem coming together,” said Jay Weintraub, CEO & Co-Founder, InsureTech Connect. “Not only is Bold Penguin a proven innovator and driver of better policy holder experiences in small commercial, they embody the ecosystem mindset. We couldn't be happier to have ITC Vegas 2021 'Powered by Penguins' and to welcome them as our Presenting Sponsor.”
About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin simplifies commercial insurance for everyone. Bold Penguin started out by building the world’s largest commercial insurance exchange, which has connected millions of small businesses to agents and underwriters. By leveraging the Bold Penguin technology, agents quoted over 1 million small businesses in 2020. Agents use the Bold Penguin Terminal, complete one application, and receive multiple quotes back from a diverse carrier panel. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with carriers like Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
About InsureTech Connect
InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world’s largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. Founded by Jay Weintraub and Caribou Honig, ITC has been attended by over 25,000 people from 65+ countries. Insuretech Connect 2021 will be held October 4-6, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
