Bold Penguin Announces Jen Tadin as New Chief Growth Officer
Tadin will be responsible for overseeing Bold Penguin’s customer solutions, sales, customer success, and ecosystem partnership groups.COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Penguin is pleased to announce that Jen Tadin, a visionary leader within small commercial insurance, has joined Bold Penguin as its Chief Growth Officer. Tadin most recently served as the President of Small Business, U.S. Retail Property, and Casualty, at Gallagher. Tadin will be responsible for overseeing Bold Penguin’s customer solutions, sales, customer success, and ecosystem partnership groups.
“I’ve been a customer and fan of Bold Penguin for years. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Bold Penguin team in order to bring commercial connectivity to the entire industry,” said Tadin. “The future of small business insurance is online and the Bold Penguin Exchange is the premier platform for enabling digital transactions.”
Bold Penguin operates the largest commercial insurance exchange which helps brokerages, agencies, and carriers to quote and bind commercial insurance in a highly efficient, tech-enabled way. Bold Penguin has experienced explosive growth, starting in 2020, when over 1 million quotes starts flowed through the Bold Penguin Exchange. This growth continued into 2021 as Bold Penguin set a record for small businesses connected to insurance agents in Q1.
Tadin’s charge is to harness this growth and accelerate it. She will lead the teams focused on expanding business with carriers, brokers, and agencies and serving the customer's needs to help them transform their commercial insurance business. In particular, Tadin will focus on evolving the Bold Penguin product line to help customers reach their growth objectives.
“I’ve worked with Jen for many years and I am ecstatic to have her join the team,” said Jim Struntz, Bold Penguin COO. “Jen’s experiences working across the small business insurance ecosystem runs deep and we are fortunate to be adding her to our leadership team. Her direct awareness of the challenges facing small commercial carriers, agents, and producers paired with our shared vision for the future of the Bold Penguin product suite will help accelerate the value we deliver to our customers.”
Tadin has a history of supercharging growth in the small commercial insurance sector. She has held multiple leadership roles at Gallagher, the fourth-largest insurance brokerage in the world, including President of Small Business and National Sales Director. Prior to Gallagher, Tadin served as Sales Manager for Small Commercial at The Hartford and Sales Executive at Travelers. Tadin also serves in many volunteer roles, including as a board member of Female Strong, a non-profit with a mission to empower young girls with entrepreneurial and leadership skills to thrive in business and life.
About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin simplifies commercial insurance for everyone. Bold Penguin started out by building the world’s largest commercial insurance exchange, which has connected millions of small businesses to agents and underwriters. By leveraging the Bold Penguin technology, agents quoted over 1 million small businesses in 2020. Agents use the Bold Penguin Terminal, complete one application, and receive multiple quotes back from a diverse carrier panel. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with carriers like Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive.
For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
Chris Cheatham
Bold Penguin
email us here