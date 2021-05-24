Bold Penguin Expands Relationship with Leavitt Group
Leavitt adopts the Bold Penguin Exchange to Receive and Quote Small Business ProspectsCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Bold Penguin announces the expansion of its partnership with LeavittLink, a digital agency of Leavitt Group focused on small business insurance. The partnership, which started in 2019, will allow LeavittLink to receive and quote small business prospects in the Bold Penguin Exchange.
“Finding and writing small commercial insurance has historically been time-consuming and incredibly challenging to scale as the industry has been slow to adopt digital connectivity. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with LeavittLink and help solve these challenges with our technology,” said Ilya Bodner, founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. “LeavittLink is very forward thinking, and partnerships like ours pave the way toward greater connectivity and digitization for our industry as a whole.”
LeavittLink is a digital arm of Leavitt Group, the 12th largest privately-held insurance broker in the United States. LeavittLink is focused on developing organic small business prospects through its digital storefront powered by Bold Penguin as well as expanding the use of quotable prospects developed by the Bold Penguin Exchange. By harnessing rules to identify the right prospects, LeavittLink has quickly scaled an operation to receive and quote incoming small businesses through the Bold Penguin Exchange.
“Bold Penguin’s capabilities allow us to ask the fewest number of questions and capture all of the information needed to give the best advice to our small business customers,” said Dennis Freire, president of Leavitt Group’s digital agency, LeavittLink Insurance Services. “This solution gives us a high-energy injection of speed and efficiency so that we can quote and bind customers coming through the funnel more quickly. Incorporating digital solutions like these will help us reach our growth goals and best serve our agents and customers, and we look forward to seeing the results of this industry-leading technology solution,” Freire added.
The Bold Penguin Exchange, the largest of its kind in the United States, powered over 1,000,000 small business shopping experiences in 2020 and allows for seamless bundled policy quoting, accurate business classification, and Excess & Surplus (E&S) Lines access. Leavitt joins a growing list of the largest brokers in America to use the software, including Lockton, Insurica, and others.
About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin simplifies commercial insurance for everyone. Bold Penguin started out by building the world’s largest commercial insurance exchange, which has connected millions of small businesses to agents and underwriters. By leveraging the Bold Penguin technology, agents quoted over 1 million small businesses in 2020. Agents use the Bold Penguin terminal, complete one application, and receive multiple quotes back from a diverse carrier panel. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with carriers like Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
About Leavitt Group
Leavitt Group is one of the largest privately-held insurance brokerages in the nation with over 170 locations across 25 states as well as centralized digital insurance operations and a variety of supporting services for member agencies. Each Leavitt Group agency has the unique flexibility of local owners. Their insurance advisors provide a consultative approach to commercial insurance, employee benefits, and personal insurance. With 69 years in the industry, Leavitt Group brings national strength and local trust to the communities and clients they serve. For more information about Leavitt Group, please visit www.leavitt.com.
